After Grooveshark shuts down, another version emerges

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Less than a week after shutting itself down in the face of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in copyright damages, online music service Grooveshark’s name and logo have been resurrected on a new streaming website.

The new Grooveshark was available on Wednesday at www.grooveshark.io, and appeared to offer tracks from a wide variety of musicians including Madonna, Jay-Z and Bob Marley - the same artists, among others, over which nine record labels sued Grooveshark’s parent company, Escape Media Group, for copyright infringement in 2011.

