After Grooveshark shuts down, another version emerges
May 6, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

After Grooveshark shuts down, another version emerges

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Less than a week after shutting itself down in the face of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in copyright damages, online music service Grooveshark’s name and logo have been resurrected on a new streaming website.

The new Grooveshark was available on Wednesday at www.grooveshark.io, and appeared to offer tracks from a wide variety of musicians including Madonna, Jay-Z and Bob Marley - the same artists, among others, over which nine record labels sued Grooveshark’s parent company, Escape Media Group, for copyright infringement in 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zN7GuJ

