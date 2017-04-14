FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Malaysian property developer S P Setia to buy I&P Group for about $800 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 4 months ago

Malaysian property developer S P Setia to buy I&P Group for about $800 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer S P Setia Bhd said on Friday it will buy privately held rival I&P Group for over 3.5 billion ringgit ($794.55 million) to create one of the country's largest real estate firms.

The indicative price for the proposed acquisition is estimated to be within the range of 3.5 billion ringgit to 3.75 billion ringgit, SP Setia said in a bourse statement.

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), a state investment fund and significant shareholder in both the companies, said it will provide the necessary capital support for the deal.

PNB owns 63.5 percent of SP Setia, according to Thomson Reuters data, while I&P Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of the fund.

"This combination will create the largest property company in Malaysia and one of the leading players, with a total land bank of close to 10,000 acres," PNB president and group chief executive Abdul Rahman Ahmad said.

$1 = 4.4000 ringgit $1 = 4.4050 ringgit Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.