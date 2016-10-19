FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Federal Circuit rejects GSK patent on oral flu drug
October 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Federal Circuit rejects GSK patent on oral flu drug

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's attempts to revive a patent application for its orally-inhaled influenza drug, Relenza.

The 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), which last year rejected a patent application filed by inventor Constantin Efthymiopoulos of Biota Pharmaceuticals, a Georgia-based firm that licenses to GSK the right to market Relenza.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dqd7Fu

