Federal Circuit rejects GSK patent on oral flu drug

A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's attempts to revive a patent application for its orally-inhaled influenza drug, Relenza.

The 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), which last year rejected a patent application filed by inventor Constantin Efthymiopoulos of Biota Pharmaceuticals, a Georgia-based firm that licenses to GSK the right to market Relenza.

