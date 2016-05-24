Digging in against patent 'troll,' crowdfunder Gust rebuffs offer to drop lawsuit

Crowdfunder Gust, Inc is pressing forward with its fight against AlphaCap Ventures LLC even though the patent licensor, which sued Gust and a raft of similar fundraising platforms last year, has offered to make the case go away.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on Friday, AlphaCap’s attorney Marie McCrary of Gutride Safier said the company had given Gust a covenant not to sue for infringement on the three patents at issue in the litigation and asked Gust to agree to drop its effort to invalidate the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/245GWP1