Crowdfunder Gust should be sanctioned for bringing suit, patent holder says
November 9, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Crowdfunder Gust should be sanctioned for bringing suit, patent holder says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

AlphaCap Ventures, the patent licensor that sued a raft of crowdfunding platforms last January, has told a federal judge that the only defendant that did not settle, Gust, should be penalized for going on the offensive and filing its own suit against it.

AlphaCap made the request for sanctions and fees against Gust and its attorney Frank Bruno of White & Williams in a motion to dismiss Gust’s case, filed in federal court in Manhattan on Friday. Through its attorney Marie McCrary of Gutride Safier, AlphaCap said that Gust is merely retaliating for AlphaCap having sued the company in Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lh8kKR

