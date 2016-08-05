Halo gets second chance at triple damages after Supreme Court ruling

A federal appeals court threw out its previous rulings in two patent cases on Friday, following a U.S. Supreme Court's finding that it used an incorrect standard for determining when infringement is willful and potentially subject to higher damages.

In June, the high court ruled that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's standard for willful infringement, which allows a judge to enhance a damages award by up to three times, was too rigid and allowed some egregious infringers to escape liability.

