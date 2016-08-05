FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Halo gets second chance at triple damages after Supreme Court ruling
August 5, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Halo gets second chance at triple damages after Supreme Court ruling

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court threw out its previous rulings in two patent cases on Friday, following a U.S. Supreme Court's finding that it used an incorrect standard for determining when infringement is willful and potentially subject to higher damages.

In June, the high court ruled that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's standard for willful infringement, which allows a judge to enhance a damages award by up to three times, was too rigid and allowed some egregious infringers to escape liability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aUQyLG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
