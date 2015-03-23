FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top patent court declines to review willfulness standard
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Top patent court declines to review willfulness standard

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday declined to reconsider a case involving two electronics suppliers that called into question the court’s standard on when patent infringement is willful and enhanced damages are warranted.

In writing for the court denying rehearing en banc, Circuit Judge Richard Taranto of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the case of Santa Clara, California-based Halo Electronics, Inc against its rival Pulse Electronics Corp did not present the right questions to reconsider the standard.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xsoOok

