Have the 'Happy Birthday' plaintiffs found their smoking gun?

(Reuters) - The artists seeking to pull the “Happy Birthday to You” song out of the copyright clutches of Warner/Chappell Music say they have found their “proverbial smoking gun.”

The plaintiffs and their attorneys at Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a request with Chief U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles on Monday, asking him to consider newly discovered evidence they claim proves the song has been in the public domain for decades, and grant them summary judgment to that effect.

