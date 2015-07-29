FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Have the 'Happy Birthday' plaintiffs found their smoking gun?
July 29, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

Have the 'Happy Birthday' plaintiffs found their smoking gun?

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The artists seeking to pull the “Happy Birthday to You” song out of the copyright clutches of Warner/Chappell Music say they have found their “proverbial smoking gun.”

The plaintiffs and their attorneys at Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a request with Chief U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles on Monday, asking him to consider newly discovered evidence they claim proves the song has been in the public domain for decades, and grant them summary judgment to that effect.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IqXnP1

