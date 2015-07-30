No smoking gun in 'Happy Birthday' case, Warner says

(Reuters) - Warner/Chappell Music has told a U.S. court that there is no evidence the song “Happy Birthday” had fallen into the public domain in 1922 despite a group of artists who claim to have found a “smoking gun” from that year proving the song is copyright free.

The music publisher and its attorneys at Munger Tolles & Olson told Chief U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles on Tuesday that the artists’ “newly discovered evidence” does not show they are entitled to summary judgment ending the case.

