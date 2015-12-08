Fox News anchor slams Hasbro's attempt to narrow $5 mln suit

Fox News anchorwoman Harris Faulkner, who took toy company Hasbro Inc to court for allegedly portraying her as a plastic hamster, has urged a federal judge to reject Hasbro’s attempt to throw out one of the main claims in her $5 million lawsuit.

In papers filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Monday, Faulkner and her attorneys at Day Pitney and Hogan Lovells said Hasbro is wrong to argue that an individual’s right of publicity cannot be violated by merely using the same name as that person.

