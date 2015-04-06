FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

UnitedHealth ordered to pay $12.3 mln for patent infringement

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal jury has found that UnitedHealth Group infringed a software company’s patented technology that measures physician efficiency and ordered the health insurer to pay $12.3 million.

The damages awarded by the jury on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California were in line with what the plaintiff, Cave Consulting Group, a small software provider in San Mateo, Calif. and its Armstrong Teasdale attorney Richard Brophy, had been seeking.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NZfT1M

