UnitedHealth ordered to pay $12.3 mln for patent infringement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal jury has found that UnitedHealth Group infringed a software company’s patented technology that measures physician efficiency and ordered the health insurer to pay $12.3 million.

The damages awarded by the jury on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California were in line with what the plaintiff, Cave Consulting Group, a small software provider in San Mateo, Calif. and its Armstrong Teasdale attorney Richard Brophy, had been seeking.

