Following patent loss, UnitedHealth sued on antitrust claims
July 28, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Following patent loss, UnitedHealth sued on antitrust claims

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nearly four months after a California healthcare software company won a patent infringement verdict against UnitedHealth Group, it filed a new lawsuit alleging the insurance giant obtained its patents fraudulently and violated federal antitrust laws.

San Mateo, California-based Cave Consulting Group and its attorney Richard Brophy of Armstrong Teasdale launched the new complaint on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against UnitedHealth’s OptumInsight subsidiary, which also makes healthcare-related software.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HWSQ5p

