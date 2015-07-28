Following patent loss, UnitedHealth sued on antitrust claims

(Reuters) - Nearly four months after a California healthcare software company won a patent infringement verdict against UnitedHealth Group, it filed a new lawsuit alleging the insurance giant obtained its patents fraudulently and violated federal antitrust laws.

San Mateo, California-based Cave Consulting Group and its attorney Richard Brophy of Armstrong Teasdale launched the new complaint on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against UnitedHealth’s OptumInsight subsidiary, which also makes healthcare-related software.

