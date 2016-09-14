PTO director defends agency policy, workers, at House Judiciary hearing

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee faced a barrage of questions and criticism from primarily Republican lawmakers on Tuesday at a U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee hearing, over reports issued in recent months that took the agency to task over patent quality and employee attendance issues.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia, said he was "deeply troubled" by the reported attendance abuse at the agency. Goodlatte referred to an August report from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Commerce that said the PTO paid out more than $18 million to examiners for work they potentially never did.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2clWksN