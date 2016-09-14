FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PTO director defends agency policy, workers, at House Judiciary hearing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

PTO director defends agency policy, workers, at House Judiciary hearing

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee faced a barrage of questions and criticism from primarily Republican lawmakers on Tuesday at a U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee hearing, over reports issued in recent months that took the agency to task over patent quality and employee attendance issues.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia, said he was "deeply troubled" by the reported attendance abuse at the agency. Goodlatte referred to an August report from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Commerce that said the PTO paid out more than $18 million to examiners for work they potentially never did.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2clWksN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.