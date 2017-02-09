The many companies urging the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the flood of patent cases to the Eastern District of Texas have found an ally in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton and 16 other state attorneys general filed an amicus brief on Monday in TC Heartland v. Kraft Food, a major patent case before the high court. Echoing arguments made in amicus briefs by companies like General Electric Corp and Intel Corp, Paxton urged the justices to reverse rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that have given patent owners wide discretion over where to file infringement suits. The Federal Circuit’s venue decisions have led to most patent cases being heard in a handful of forums popular with plaintiffs, including the Eastern District of Texas.

