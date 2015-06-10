Company suing N.Y. Times, CBS, challenges court on amended patents

(Reuters) - A patent licenser suing the New York Times, CBS Corp and other media has asked an appeals court to rehear a case on when a patent owner should be able to amend a patent at risk of cancellation by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Helferich Patent Licensing and its attorney Aaron Panner of Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel filed the petition for an en banc rehearing at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday, trying to save its patent on media content delivery after the PTO refused to allow it to amend its claims in an inter partes review.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)