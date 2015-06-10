FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Company suing N.Y. Times, CBS, challenges court on amended patents
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 10, 2015 / 9:28 PM / 2 years ago

Company suing N.Y. Times, CBS, challenges court on amended patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A patent licenser suing the New York Times, CBS Corp and other media has asked an appeals court to rehear a case on when a patent owner should be able to amend a patent at risk of cancellation by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Helferich Patent Licensing and its attorney Aaron Panner of Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel filed the petition for an en banc rehearing at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday, trying to save its patent on media content delivery after the PTO refused to allow it to amend its claims in an inter partes review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GftCy1 (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.