Catheter sterilization patents revived in case against Hospira

(Reuters) - A lawsuit against Pfizer’s Hospira Inc will go ahead after a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a set of patents on a specialized cap used to disinfect catheter valves and intravenous ports that had been canceled by a lower court judge.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a unanimous decision that Ivera Medical Corp and its attorney David Gross of Faegre Baker Daniels were correct in arguing that U.S. District Judge Marilyn Huff in San Diego should not have invalidated the patents.

