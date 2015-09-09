FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catheter sterilization patents revived in case against Hospira
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 9, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Catheter sterilization patents revived in case against Hospira

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit against Pfizer’s Hospira Inc will go ahead after a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a set of patents on a specialized cap used to disinfect catheter valves and intravenous ports that had been canceled by a lower court judge.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a unanimous decision that Ivera Medical Corp and its attorney David Gross of Faegre Baker Daniels were correct in arguing that U.S. District Judge Marilyn Huff in San Diego should not have invalidated the patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q0HhMS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.