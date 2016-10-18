University of Houston wins injunction in trademark spat with another Texas law school

The University of Houston has won a preliminary injunction in its trademark infringement lawsuit against the Houston College of Law (HCL), which the school formerly known as the South Texas College of Law adopted as its new name in June.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston ruled on Friday that officials at the private, standalone law school were at least aware that its name change, along with a switch from a crimson-and-gold logo to a bright-red-and-white one like the University of Houston uses, created a substantial likelihood of confusion with the University of Houston Law Center (UHLC).

