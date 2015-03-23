Supreme Court scolds attorney over barely comprehensible petition

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided not to sanction a Washington, D.C. patent attorney for presenting it with a highly unusual and difficult-to-read appeal document that was largely written by his client.

Although the high court dismissed the disciplinary action against the attorney, Foley & Lardner partner Howard Shipley, it admonished all members of the bar to remember that certiorari petitions are to be stated “in plain terms” and that lawyers “may not delegate that responsibility to the client.”

