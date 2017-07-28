FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
Tech companies back Cray bid to clarify East Texas patent venue rules
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 28, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 3 hours

Tech companies back Cray bid to clarify East Texas patent venue rules

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A group of technology companies including Google and Amazon on Wednesday urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse a recent decision out of the Eastern District of Texas that allows more patent cases to be heard in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

High Tech Inventors Alliance, a group formed earlier this month by eight major technology companies, said in an amicus brief that the court should hear Cray Inc's emergency appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that he can hear a patent case against the company because one of its telecommuting employees resides within the jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w7kw6o

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.