Icon Health loses virtual personal trainer patent
August 8, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Icon Health loses virtual personal trainer patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Icon Health & Fitness lost a bid to save its patent on a virtual personal trainer from cancellation on Monday when a federal appeals court ruled that the patent was ambiguous.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously agreed with Polar Electro Oy, maker of the Polar brand of heart rate monitoring devices, and its attorneys at Holland & Knight, that several key terms in the patent lacked definite meaning as required by the Patent Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b1Pu8Z

