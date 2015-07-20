Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 20, 2015

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, July 20

9 a.m. - A trial begins in federal court in San Jose, California before U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Finjan Holdings’ cybersecurity patent infringement allegations against rival Blue Coat Systems. Finjan says Blue Coat infringed six of its patents with its web security products, including ProxySG, ProxyAG and WebPulse. Blue Coat argues that there is no infringement and that the patents are invalid. Freeman recently ruled that a pop-up blocker feature in Blue Coat product does not infringe two of the patents. Finjan last week filed a second lawsuit against Blue Coat involving seven patents related to new Blue Coat products and services. The case is Finjan, Inc v. Blue Coat Systems, Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-3999. For Finjan: Paul Andre and Lisa Kobialka of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. For Blue Coat: Edward Poplawski and Olivia Kim of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

