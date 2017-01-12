FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Judge in gene-sequencing lawsuit blocks Illumina's claim against Cornell
January 12, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

Judge in gene-sequencing lawsuit blocks Illumina's claim against Cornell

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Delaware has blocked biotechnology company Illumina from filing claims that Cornell University employees deceived the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in order to obtain a gene-sequencing patent that the university accuses Illumina of infringing.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark on Tuesday ruled that Illumina's allegations were based on one poorly worded sentence that showed no intent to deceive the PTO.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ig9md7

