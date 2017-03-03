Pharma groups file amicus brief in Illumina patent case

Trade groups representing the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries have asked a federal appeals court to clarify the rules for determining whether arguments not put forth in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceedings can be raised later in district court.

In a joint amicus brief filed on Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) urged the court to hear an emergency appeal filed by Illumina Inc, a DNA analysis company that is accusing Roche subsidiary Ariosa Diagnostics Inc of patent infringement.

