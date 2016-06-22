Federal Circuit revives haptic technology patents in suit against HTC

What a difference a day makes for haptic technology company Immersion Corp, after a federal appeals court on Tuesday revived three of its patents even though they were applied for on the same day as a patent on which they are based was granted, a scenario a lower court judge had said made them invalid.

Ruling on a dispute between the company and smartphone maker HTC Corp, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Immersion, represented by Morrison & Foerster, was properly granted its patents under a policy that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has been practicing for decades.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28O8Cbq