a year ago
Federal Circuit revives haptic technology patents in suit against HTC
June 22, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit revives haptic technology patents in suit against HTC

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

What a difference a day makes for haptic technology company Immersion Corp, after a federal appeals court on Tuesday revived three of its patents even though they were applied for on the same day as a patent on which they are based was granted, a scenario a lower court judge had said made them invalid.

Ruling on a dispute between the company and smartphone maker HTC Corp, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Immersion, represented by Morrison & Foerster, was properly granted its patents under a policy that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has been practicing for decades.

