Samsung punished with triple damages in patent case

A federal judge has tripled the damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd owes for infringing two digital photography patents, to $21 million, after admonishing the company for misrepresenting facts and offering false testimony at trial.

In an order released on Wednesday night, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas granted a request by the patents' owner, Imperium IP Holdings (Cayman) Ltd, and its attorney Alan Fisch of Fisch Sigler, to boost damages after a jury in February said Samsung had willfully violated the patents.

