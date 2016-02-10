FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung infringes digital photography patents, owes $7 million - jury
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 10, 2016 / 1:08 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung infringes digital photography patents, owes $7 million - jury

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd infringed two patents on digital photography image processing, a U.S. jury said on Monday, ordering the company to pay $7 million to the patents’ owner, Imperium IP Holdings (Cayman), Ltd.

After a five-day trial, the jury deliberated for five hours before announcing that Samsung’s infringement of the patents, which improve image quality, was willful, which could allow U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, who presided over the trial in Sherman, Texas, to triple the damages. The jury also said a third patent was invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1o1p0Yj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.