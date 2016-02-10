Samsung infringes digital photography patents, owes $7 million - jury

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd infringed two patents on digital photography image processing, a U.S. jury said on Monday, ordering the company to pay $7 million to the patents’ owner, Imperium IP Holdings (Cayman), Ltd.

After a five-day trial, the jury deliberated for five hours before announcing that Samsung’s infringement of the patents, which improve image quality, was willful, which could allow U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, who presided over the trial in Sherman, Texas, to triple the damages. The jury also said a third patent was invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1o1p0Yj