Innovation Act would bar patent challenges by short sellers

(Reuters) - Amid an outcry by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors over prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass’ efforts to invalidate drug patents, a U.S. House committee amended its patent reform bill on Tuesday to prevent short sellers from launching patent reviews at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia, introduced the amendment to the Innovation Act, which is scheduled to be considered by the full committee on Thursday.

