FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Like' it or not, Instagram art row turns on murky section of copyright law
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

'Like' it or not, Instagram art row turns on murky section of copyright law

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - While many on social media these days are sure artist Richard Prince is a “scumbag” and a “thief” for selling some unwitting Instagram users’ portraits, reportedly for up to $100,000, whether he is doing anything illegal is less certain, experts say.

Prince, a renowned “appropriation artist” who has used others’ works or materials to make his own since the 1970s, has been unrepentant since his Instagram screenshots, which he enlarged and added comments to, were displayed at the Frieze Art Fair in New York last month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IxHQxT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.