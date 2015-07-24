FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel invalidates patent, tells Congress to get reforms done
#Westlaw News
July 24, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

Intel invalidates patent, tells Congress to get reforms done

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal jury has cleared Intel’s McAfee Inc in a $13 million suit accusing the company of infringing a patent with its antivirus software programs, finding that the patent owned by TVIIM LLC was invalid.

After a five-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, a jury on Thursday handed McAfee and its attorneys from WilmerHale a near complete victory, but also said McAfee did not prove Colorado-based patent holder TVIIM had misled the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into granting it the patent in 2005.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VFniIf

