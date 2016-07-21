FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Intellectual Ventures says Enfish saves its patents, telecoms beg to differ
July 21, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Intellectual Ventures says Enfish saves its patents, telecoms beg to differ

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Patent holding company Intellectual Ventures has told a federal judge that recent decisions by a U.S. appeals court that resurrected patents save its own from a challenge to their validity by a group of telecom providers.

Intellectual Ventures (IV) said in a filing on Monday in federal court in Delaware that its patents should not be invalidated under Section 101 of the Patent Act because they improve technological functions and have inventive aspects, just as the patents did in Enfish v. Microsoft, and Bascom v. AT&T, signature rulings from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued in May and June.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aaYMxN

