Intellectual Ventures patents used to sue Capital One wiped out
September 8, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Intellectual Ventures patents used to sue Capital One wiped out

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Patent licensor Intellectual Ventures’ infringement lawsuits against the banking industry continue to run into trouble as the company’s last two patents in a case against Capital One Financial Corp were knocked out by a federal judge on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland, agreed with Capital One and its attorneys from Latham & Watkins that the Intellectual Ventures patents are invalid because a federal judge in New York had previously ruled to that effect, saying they were merely abstract ideas and could not be patented.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Obpkwy

