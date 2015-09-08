Intellectual Ventures patents used to sue Capital One wiped out

(Reuters) - Patent licensor Intellectual Ventures’ infringement lawsuits against the banking industry continue to run into trouble as the company’s last two patents in a case against Capital One Financial Corp were knocked out by a federal judge on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland, agreed with Capital One and its attorneys from Latham & Watkins that the Intellectual Ventures patents are invalid because a federal judge in New York had previously ruled to that effect, saying they were merely abstract ideas and could not be patented.

