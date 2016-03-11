Intellectual Ventures cannot skirt antitrust claims, appeals court rules

Capital One Financial Corp can move forward with antitrust allegations against Intellectual Ventures, a major patent aggregating company, after a U.S. appeals court on Thursday refused to force a lower court judge to prevent the bank from making the claims.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected the petition by Intellectual Ventures for a writ of mandamus, calling it an extraordinary measure that was not warranted in this case. The company’s attorneys at Freitas Angell & Weinberg had sought the writ to direct U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland, to rule that the bank was precluded from raising the antitrust claims because it had lost on the issue in another court.

