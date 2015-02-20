Trademark dispute over IntelliJet name kicked back to lower court

(Reuters) - A dispute between two private jet providers is back on after a federal appeals court on Friday ruled that a lower court wrongly canceled a trademark associated with NetJets Inc, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by U.S. District Judge Gregory Frost of Columbus, Ohio, that NetJets had abandoned the IntelliJet trademark for its internal management software and therefore had no claim against Jacksonville, Fla.-based jet broker IntelliJet International.

