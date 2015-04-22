After victory on three patents, fourth not a charm for InterDigital

(Reuters) - Patent licensor InterDigital Inc was unable to extend its victory against ZTE Corp on Wednesday after a U.S. jury in Delaware cleared the Chinese telecom equipment maker of infringing one of the company’s mobile phone patents.

InterDigital and its attorney Ron Shulman at Latham & Watkins had convinced a different Delaware jury last October to find that ZTE infringed three of its patents. But U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware declared a mistrial on a fourth patent in that case because it needed to be interpreted more extensively by the court.

