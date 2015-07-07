FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
When it comes to torpedoing patents, some ask why wait?
July 7, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

When it comes to torpedoing patents, some ask why wait?

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Circuit Judge Haldane Mayer has frequently urged district judges to kill unworthy patents in infringement lawsuits at the earliest opportunity, most recently in an appeals court decision last month. More and more of them appear to be taking his advice.

For Mayer, one of the longest serving judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, eliminating patents at the outset of a case spares scarce judicial resources and litigation costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ri39IC

