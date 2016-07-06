Federal Circuit rescues life-science patent that uses law of nature

A method that allows liver cells to be frozen and thawed more than once for use in scientific research is eligible for a patent even though it relies on a naturally-occurring phenomenon, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a decision by Senior U.S. District Judge Milton Shadur in Chicago, who had ruled In Vitro Technologies' patent was invalid under Section 101 of the Patent Act because it was "directed to a law of nature."

