JPMorgan's attempt to halt patent case rebuffed on appeal

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co cannot appeal a Manhattan federal judge’s refusal to stay a patent infringement case before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has accepted to review the bank’s attempt to have the patents invalidated, the country’s top patent court said on Wednesday in a split decision.

In a 2-1 opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dealt the bank, and its attorney Mark Lemley of the firm Durie Tangri, a setback by holding that a ruling on a stay can only be appealed if the USPTO has already instituted a review of the patent, not merely because a review is “hoped-for.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MBfVj8