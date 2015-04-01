FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan's attempt to halt patent case rebuffed on appeal
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 1, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan's attempt to halt patent case rebuffed on appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co cannot appeal a Manhattan federal judge’s refusal to stay a patent infringement case before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has accepted to review the bank’s attempt to have the patents invalidated, the country’s top patent court said on Wednesday in a split decision.

In a 2-1 opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dealt the bank, and its attorney Mark Lemley of the firm Durie Tangri, a setback by holding that a ruling on a stay can only be appealed if the USPTO has already instituted a review of the patent, not merely because a review is “hoped-for.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MBfVj8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.