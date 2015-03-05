FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge hints at slashing Intellectual Ventures win against Symantec
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 5, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Judge hints at slashing Intellectual Ventures win against Symantec

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Though a Delaware federal jury last month awarded patent licensor Intellectual Ventures far less than the $298 million it had been seeking in infringement damages against security software maker Symantec Corp, a judge Wednesday said he is inclined to cut the amount even further.

On Feb. 6, the jury ordered Mountain View, California-based Symantec, which makes the popular Norton antivirus software, to pay Intellectual Ventures $17 million for infringing two of the company’s computer security patents. The jury found Symantec didn’t infringe a third patent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/17Wn8r8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.