Judge hints at slashing Intellectual Ventures win against Symantec

(Reuters) - Though a Delaware federal jury last month awarded patent licensor Intellectual Ventures far less than the $298 million it had been seeking in infringement damages against security software maker Symantec Corp, a judge Wednesday said he is inclined to cut the amount even further.

On Feb. 6, the jury ordered Mountain View, California-based Symantec, which makes the popular Norton antivirus software, to pay Intellectual Ventures $17 million for infringing two of the company’s computer security patents. The jury found Symantec didn’t infringe a third patent.

