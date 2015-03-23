FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symantec and Trend Micro attack Intellectual Ventures patents
March 23, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Symantec and Trend Micro attack Intellectual Ventures patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two software security companies have launched a full-scale attack on the patents they are currently accused of infringing by patent licensor Intellectual Ventures, urging a U.S. court to cancel them because they should never have been granted in the first place.

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins and McDermott Will & Emery filed motions in Delaware federal court for the companies, Symantec Corp and Trend Micro Inc, claiming the patents are too abstract for legal protection under the Supreme Court’s now-famous ruling, Alice v. CLS Bank. Both motions were unsealed on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FtmAaJ

