FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Jawbone loses fight to ban Fitbit imports in trade secrets spat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 21, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 10 months ago

Jawbone loses fight to ban Fitbit imports in trade secrets spat

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The full U.S. International Trade Commission will not revive Jawbone's efforts to seek an import ban on fitness-tracking devices by industry-leader Fitbit Inc for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets, the commission said Thursday.

The decision upholds an initial determination by Administrative Law Judge Sandra Lord, who found in August that there had been no violation of the Tariff Act because "no party has been shown to have misappropriated any trade secret." The Tariff Act gives the commission the power to block products that infringe U.S. intellectual property.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dw4klu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.