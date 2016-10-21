Jawbone loses fight to ban Fitbit imports in trade secrets spat

The full U.S. International Trade Commission will not revive Jawbone's efforts to seek an import ban on fitness-tracking devices by industry-leader Fitbit Inc for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets, the commission said Thursday.

The decision upholds an initial determination by Administrative Law Judge Sandra Lord, who found in August that there had been no violation of the Tariff Act because "no party has been shown to have misappropriated any trade secret." The Tariff Act gives the commission the power to block products that infringe U.S. intellectual property.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dw4klu