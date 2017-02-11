Jawbone, a San Francisco-based wearable device company, has
lost a bid to invalidate patents its rival Fitbit Inc says it is
infringing.
U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila in San Jose,
California ruled on Thursday that three Fitbit patents on a
system for uploading fitness tracker data meet the requirements
of Section 101 of the Patent Act, which lays out what types of
ideas are eligible for patent protection. Jawbone had sought a
quick dismissal of Fitbit’s infringement claims, arguing that
the patents describe the abstract and broad concept of syncing
two wireless devices.
