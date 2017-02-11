Jawbone, a San Francisco-based wearable device company, has lost a bid to invalidate patents its rival Fitbit Inc says it is infringing.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California ruled on Thursday that three Fitbit patents on a system for uploading fitness tracker data meet the requirements of Section 101 of the Patent Act, which lays out what types of ideas are eligible for patent protection. Jawbone had sought a quick dismissal of Fitbit’s infringement claims, arguing that the patents describe the abstract and broad concept of syncing two wireless devices.

