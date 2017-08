Wearable device company Jawbone has won a ruling in federal court invalidating two of three patents rival Fitbit Inc had accused it of infringing.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose said on Thursday two Fitbit patents on methods of tracking a person's physical activity are invalid because they cover abstract ideas ineligible for patent protection.

