Jay Z asks court to postpone 'Big Pimpin' trial over 'sandbag' attempt
October 7, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Jay Z asks court to postpone 'Big Pimpin' trial over 'sandbag' attempt

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Using their strongest language yet, superstar rapper Jay Z and his codefendants in the longstanding “Big Pimpin’” copyright case have accused the heir of an Egyptian musician of trying to “sandbag” them by stating he is ill and cannot attend the trial set to begin next week.

In court papers filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the defendants and their attorneys at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp and Jenner & Block said the trial should be postponed because they have been prejudiced by Osama Ahmed Fahmy’s inability to travel to the United States from Cairo.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VFvpSj

