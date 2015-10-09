FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Big Pimpin'' copyright trial cannot be postponed, U.S. judge rules
October 9, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

'Big Pimpin'' copyright trial cannot be postponed, U.S. judge rules

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A trial over whether Jay Z and his producers used an Egyptian musician’s song for the hit “Big Pimpin’” without a proper license will go ahead on Tuesday, a U.S. judge has ruled, despite the superstar rapper’s claims that his accuser was trying to “sandbag” him by not appearing to testify.

In a ruling posted to the Los Angeles federal court’s electronic docket on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder said federal procedural rules allow for the use of the deposition of the plaintiff, Osama Ahmed Fahmy, in place of live testimony since he lives in Cairo, Egypt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MlKeZH

