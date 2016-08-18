Egyptian heir appeals 'Big Pimpin'' copyright case, requests new judge

The late composer of a famous Egyptian song would not have wanted it associated with Jay Z's "vulgar, sexually explicit, misogynistic" hit single, "Big Pimpin'," an heir to the composer has told a federal appeals court in California.

In an appeal filed on Tuesday in the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals through his attorneys at Browne George Ross, Osama Ahmed Fahmy said a lower court judge was wrong to rule that he did not have standing to sue the superstar rapper for copyright infringement.

