FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Egyptian heir appeals 'Big Pimpin'' copyright case, requests new judge
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Egyptian heir appeals 'Big Pimpin'' copyright case, requests new judge

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The late composer of a famous Egyptian song would not have wanted it associated with Jay Z's "vulgar, sexually explicit, misogynistic" hit single, "Big Pimpin'," an heir to the composer has told a federal appeals court in California.

In an appeal filed on Tuesday in the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals through his attorneys at Browne George Ross, Osama Ahmed Fahmy said a lower court judge was wrong to rule that he did not have standing to sue the superstar rapper for copyright infringement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bpFCGf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.