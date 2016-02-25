FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit slams sound engineer for 'frivolous' Jay Z copyright suit
February 25, 2016

2nd Circuit slams sound engineer for 'frivolous' Jay Z copyright suit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Sound engineer Chauncey Mahan has all but exhausted his attempt to claim co-ownership of dozens of songs by Jay Z, including the smash hit “Big Pimpin,'” after a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dismissed his allegations as “frivolous” and ordered he pay even more of the hip hop mogul’s attorneys’ fees.

Last July, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan slapped Mahan, represented by attorney James Freeman, with more than $253,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses for being “objectively unreasonable” in pursuing his case long after the three-year statute of limitations for copyright claims had expired.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21iZpf5

