J. Crew says Walmart swiped jewelry designs
October 23, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

J. Crew says Walmart swiped jewelry designs

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Walmart sold showy jewelry pieces that “obviously copied” several of its designs, apparel company J. Crew told a federal court on Friday in a new lawsuit accusing one of the world’s largest retailers of willfully infringing its copyrights.

The company and its attorneys at Cowan Liebowitz & Latman said in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that Walmart, as well as fashion accessories provider F.A.F. Inc infringed in “reckless disregard” of J. Crew’s rights.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kAI1Pr

