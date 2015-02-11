9th Circuit revives 'Jersey Boys' lawsuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has placed the popular musical “Jersey Boys” back on center stage in a copyright lawsuit involving an unpublished autobiography of a member of the Four Seasons, the legendary 1960s band on which the Broadway show is based.

In a 33-page opinion released Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling and said that a contract granting an exclusive right to use band member Thomas DeVito’s life story to create the musical entailed the transfer of the copyright to his autobiography.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1CgCnDn