9th Circuit revives 'Jersey Boys' lawsuit
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has placed the popular musical “Jersey Boys” back on center stage in a copyright lawsuit involving an unpublished autobiography of a member of the Four Seasons, the legendary 1960s band on which the Broadway show is based.

In a 33-page opinion released Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling and said that a contract granting an exclusive right to use band member Thomas DeVito’s life story to create the musical entailed the transfer of the copyright to his autobiography.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
