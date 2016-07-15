Jim Beam cannot kiss vodka trademark dispute goodbye

Unless they kiss and make up, rival vodka brands that both use an image of puckered human lips on their bottles will have to return to court to determine whether one has infringed the other's trademark, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday, overturning a lower court judge's dismissal of a case against Jim Beam Brands Co.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with JL Beverage Co and its Hampton Holley attorneys that the judge used the wrong standard to weigh the evidence in ruling for Jim Beam on summary judgment.

