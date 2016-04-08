FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit reverses J&J's win on contact-lens patent
#Westlaw News
April 8, 2016 / 12:36 PM / in 2 years

Federal Circuit reverses J&J's win on contact-lens patent

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

April 8 -

Rembrandt Vision Technologies will get a new trial of its patent-infringement claims against Johnson & Johnson Vision Care because of misconduct by a defense expert, a divided appellate court held Thursday.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a lower-court ruling that the J&J subsidiary was not complicit in the misconduct and that Rembrandt would have lost the case anyway.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WhtFT2

